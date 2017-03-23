Have a kid who loves trucks? Here’s how to become his or her hero

Trucks and other vehicles of all shapes and sizes will be on hand April 1 for Beaufort County’s annual “Touch-A-Truck” event.
Children and families will “have the opportunity to touch, climb on and explore trucks and vehicles” from Beaufort County, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Bluffton Township Fire Department, the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Palmetto Electric as well as vehicles from a variety of industries” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tanger Outlets 1, according to a county news release.
In addition to the trucks, the event will include an educational demonstration on water quality presented by county staff and the Lowcountry Stormwater Partners, the release said.
The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to a school supply donation in support of Project Connect.
