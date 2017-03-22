Saturday’s Hilton Head yard sale to host booth benefiting Grace Sulak Foundation

The World’s Largest Yard Sale held at Hilton Head High School on Saturday will have one booth that is likely to stand out a bit from the rest.
It will be run by 14-year-old Grace Sulak’s family, who will sell things made by Sulak’s mother Kristen Sulak along with soaps and jewelry from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.
Grace Sulak died May 7 on eastbound I-26 in Calhoun County after a vehicle she was in ran off the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle ran off the road after the driver of a white Dodge Ram 2500 crew cab struck the vehicle Sulak was a passenger in and sped away.
All the booth’s profits will benefit the Grace Sulak Foundation, a organization that awards scholarships to high school students with dreams of athletics and academia.
Sulak, her best friend Emma Dewey and Dewey’s mother, Andrea Dewey were on their way home from a track meet in Columbia at the time of the crash. The Ram’s driver remains at-large.
Anyone with information about that driver can contact the S.C. Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
