From fines that could be issued by the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department to helpful tips from the same, there are plenty of things to be aware of before heading to the Savannah St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
Lowcountry Pow Wow and Cultural Festival organizer Mike Benton says he started the festival in hopes of educating locals on Native American culture. Did you check out the event in Hardeeville Saturday afternoon?
The Historic Beaufort Foundation's Architect's Tour on March 18, 2017 will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry, at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architecture and Planning. For ticket information, call 843-379-3331, or go to www.historicbeaufort.org/shop.
Bluffton's Tom Dansky spent Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 at the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival manning the grill cooking up the popular Shrimp Burger Slider at the Fire House Nutz booth. Here, he talks about the making of a slider, and how he gets prepared for a long day at the festival.
Tucked between the barbecue purveyors at the 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ festival in Port Royal on Feb. 25, 2017 was Mike Reilley's booth, featuring free samples his KC Mike's Smokin' Brunswick Stew. Here, the former Missourian turned Beaufort resident describes how he used his Midwestern barbecue-making skills to concoct a Brunswick stew recipe that even pleases his wife, Nancy, who grew up eating Brunswick stew in Atlanta.
"Southern Charm" star and Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose came home Feb. 24, 2017, for the Pig Pickin' and Oyster Roast. He was there to support his best friend Andrew Carmines, who is hosting the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival on behalf of the David M. Carmines Memorial Foundation, an organization founded in memory of his brother, who succumbed to cancer in 2001. The event sold out and Rose and Carmines both gave each other credit for its success (adorably, on video).