The Historic Beaufort Foundation's Architect's Tour on March 18, 2017 will celebrate contemporary architecture that interprets the Lowcountry and gives it a 21st century look. One of the homes on the tour is that of Carol and Tom Henry, at 721 Ribaut Road. The house was designed by Rob Montgomery, of Montgomery Architecture and Planning. For ticket information, call 843-379-3331, or go to www.historicbeaufort.org/shop.