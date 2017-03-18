Budweiser Clydesdales delight large crowd in Old Town Bluffton

Crowds flocked to Old Town Bluffton on Saturday afternoon to see the famous Budweiser Clydesdales up close and personal. The crowd easily reached into the hundreds as cars lined the streets and filled every available parking spot in the area.
The massive horses made their way off the Budweiser trailers on Calhoun Street around noon, and were hitched to the famous red beer wagon. After they were hitched and ready to go, the eight-horse team stepped off and began the short parade around the promenade.
The horses circled the block, making brief stops along the way to let parade-goers get a closer look and snap a photo or two. The Bluffton parade was a short side-trip for the Clydesdales, which were in the area for Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah.
According to Budweiser’s website, the Clydesdales will return to their mobile stable at Southern Eagle Distributing, located at 1320 US 80 West in Savannah, Saturday night. They’ll be viewable to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday before they make their trek back home.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
