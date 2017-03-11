Waiter's Race redux

We followed two-time Hilton Head Wine & Food Festival Waiter's Race champion Kim Seaglund (2000, 2001), as she came out of retirement on March 11, 2017, to compete once again. See if she still has what it takes to overcome the obstacles on the course.
Jay Karr Staff video

Beaufort News

Transplanted Midwesterner makes a mean Brunswick stew

Tucked between the barbecue purveyors at the 8th annual Bands Brews and BBQ festival in Port Royal on Feb. 25, 2017 was Mike Reilley's booth, featuring free samples his KC Mike's Smokin' Brunswick Stew. Here, the former Missourian turned Beaufort resident describes how he used his Midwestern barbecue-making skills to concoct a Brunswick stew recipe that even pleases his wife, Nancy, who grew up eating Brunswick stew in Atlanta.

Food & Drink

Shuck yeah? Southern Charm star Shep Rose and best bud Andrew Carmines share shuckin' secrets

"Southern Charm" star and Hilton Head Island native Shep Rose came home Feb. 24, 2017, for the Pig Pickin' and Oyster Roast. He was there to support his best friend Andrew Carmines, who is hosting the Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival on behalf of the David M. Carmines Memorial Foundation, an organization founded in memory of his brother, who succumbed to cancer in 2001. The event sold out and Rose and Carmines both gave each other credit for its success (adorably, on video).

Beaufort News

What is your favorite Dr. Seuss book?

Attendees of the annual Read Across America in celebration of Dr. Seuss's birthday talk about their favorite Dr. Seuss books and why they enjoy them on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, at Univeristy of South Carolina Beaufort's Center for the Arts in Beaufort. The event is held nationwide every year, and is meant to encourage children to find the joy in reading. This year's event featured free corn dogs and slushies, compliments of Sonic, photos with The Cat in the Hat and tables of free books for the children to take home with them to read.

Traffic

U.S. 17 widening project: What locals think

Near the intersection of S.C. 315 and U.S. 17 in Jasper County on Feb. 14, 2017, the folks we spoke with about the S.C. Dept. of Transportation's planned widening of Highway 17 were just anxious for it to get going. "Long overdue," is how one man described the project. The DOT has proposed improving U.S. 17 (Speedway Boulevard) from the I-16 Spur on Hutchinson Island in Chatham County, approximately 4.2 miles north to S.C. 315. Everyone we talked with agreed on one thing: something needs to be done to make the aforementioned intersection safer. The DOT's plans, released this week, include addressing the notoriously dangerous intersection. The public is invited to a meeting to discuss the project on Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Hardeeville Elementary School, which is located at 150 Hurricane Alley.

Entertainment Videos