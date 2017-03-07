Local immigration lawyer to speak to Democratic Club South of Broad

Bluffton-based immigration attorney Aimee Deverall will give a presentation about her area of expertise to the Democratic Club South of Broad next week.
The lunch presentation is scheduled for noon Tuesday, March 14, at the Country Club of Hilton Head, at 70 Skull Creek Dr. A social precedes the presentation and begins at 11:30 a.m.
Deverall earned her law degree from the John Marshall Law School where she graduated with honors and wrote for the law review. Her article arguing for the passage of the Dream Act was published in 2008. She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association and has previously chaired and served on several committees.
Prospective attendees must register and prepay at www.SCDemclub.com by Wednesday, March 8.
The cost is $20 per person for club members and $25 for non-members.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
