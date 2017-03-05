Photos: 2017 Cooks & Books

The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
Demonstrating chef Chris Sullivan of Mulberry Street Trattoria puts the finishing touches on his culinary creaton -- green pea tortelinni with carrot vinaigrette -- at The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser which was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Attendees of the event, which benefits local literacy programs, were treated to more than a dozen tastings from the Lowcountry restaurants. Other activities included the cooking demonstrations and an extensive array of authors on hand to meet attendees and conduct book-signings. There was also a silent auction. The Literacy Center is a nonprofit that has supported over 11,000 individuals in their quest for improved literacy and speaking skills. It serves more than 600 adults and families each year at locations in Bluffton and Hilton Head Island.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
Author Sallie Ann Robinson talks to attendees about her book "Gullah Home Cooking the Daufuskie Way," at the Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Robinson was one of several authors on hand to sign autographs and talk about their work.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com
The Literacy Center's 11th Annual Cooks & Books fundraiser was held on March 5, 2017 at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort & Spa. Proceeeds benefit local literacy programs.
Jay Karr
jkarr@islandpacket.com