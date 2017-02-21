Local Events

February 21, 2017 2:11 PM

The Outside Foundation to host ‘Kids in Kayaks’ scholarship fundraiser

Posted by Wade Livingston

The Outside Foundation of Hilton Head Island will host ‘An Afternoon on Page Island,’ a fundraiser for the organization’s Kids in Kayaks Scholarship Fund.

The event is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2017, according to a news release from the foundation. The event features round-trip boat tours from Harbour Town to Page Island, where guests can enjoy games, live music, a silent auction and an oyster roast and Lowcountry boil.

Tickets and more information are available on the foundation’s website at outsidefoundation.org.

Kids in Kayaks is a local program with the stated goal of getting every middle school child in Beaufort County out kayaking.

The Outside Foundation is a local non-profit with a mission to get kids outside and to protect and preserve our local environment.

