Esquivel family to receive Peggy May Inspiration Award at Jewels and Jeans event

The Foundation for Educational Excellence will honor the Esquivel family with its Peggy May Inspiration Award at the upcoming Jewels and Jeans fundraiser.
The event, which benefits Beaufort County schools, is set for 6 p.m. on March 4, at the Country Club of Hilton Head, 70 Skull Creek Drive.
The Peggy May Inspiration Award recognizes people who demonstrate extraordinary dedication, passion, and skills that influence and inspire local students, according to a foundation news release.
“The Esquivel family has dedicated their lives to improving the lives of Latinos in our community while helping to educate non-Latinos on their culture since coming to the area in 1983,” the release said. “Hector and his wife, Barbara, along with their children – Hector Jr., Eric and Margaret – demonstrate the values of hardwork, a strong sense of culture, and a desire to always give back to the community.”
Tickets for the event are available now.
For more information, visit www.foundationedexcellence.com or call 843-415-2331.
