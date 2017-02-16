Palmetto Animal League kicks off campaign to save furry friends

In order to help support its “no kill” rescue mission, Palmetto Animal League has launched a campaign to save 1,000 lives of homeless animals, according to a news release.
The nonprofit rescue, which operates an adoption center and clinic in the Riverwalk Business Park in Okatie, is reaching out to the community to participate in its “1000 Lives Worth Saving” campaign in one of two ways: by donation or by spreading the word of adoptions.
PAL is inviting the public to go to the Adoption Center between noon and 5 p.m. Saturday to take a few photos with an adoptable pet, then post those photos on social media asking friends and family to donate.
For more information on donating or the event, visit PalmettoAnimalLeague.org.
Comments