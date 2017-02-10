Letters for Hope hosts its first event

A letter-writing group called Letters for Hope will host its kickoff event later this month, according to a news release.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 25 at the Bluffton Community Library, 120 Palmetto Way in Bluffton.
The goal for Letters for Hope is to encourage involved citizens to voice their concerns to politicians in a constructive and compassionate manner through hand-written letters. Limited writing supplies — including paper, pens, envelopes and postage — will be available.
Parents are encouraged to bring children. Letters for Hope will be an educational opportunity for elementary school students who are just learning how to write, as well as high school students who are looking to become more involved in their community. A tutor will be available to help those who are having trouble constructing their letters. Worksheets with tips on how to write a letter and addresses for local politicians also will be provided.
Reservations are required by Feb. 22 by calling 843-415-3490 or emailing info@lettersforhope.org.
Kid-friendly snacks and coloring books will be provided.
For more information about Letters for Hope, visit www.lettersforhope.org.
