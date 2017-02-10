History lecture to focus on African-American family research

The History Lecture Series, a cooperative venture by the Beaufort History Museum and the Beaufort County Library, will feature a presentation on how to research an African-American family, according to a news release.
Experienced researchers Kimberly Morgan and Akosua Moore will update what they’ve learned about a former slave and his many descendants through family lore, government records, and library materials. They offer tips to help you get started uncovering your own roots.
The event is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 18 at the St. Helena Branch, 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road.
While the lectures are free to the public, space is limited. Register at www.beauforthistorymuseum.com to ensure admission.
