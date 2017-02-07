United Way accepting nominations to honor outstanding woman

United Way of the Lowcountry’s Women United program is accepting nominations for its Woman of the Year.
Nominees must be female, residents of Beaufort or Jasper counties and have participated in the local community through volunteering or serving as a role model of “inspiration and achievement of other women,” a news release said.
Nomination forms are available at www.uwlowcountry.org. Completed forms are due no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
Forms can be delivered by email to jdaileyvergara@uwlowcountry.org or mailed to:
United Way of the Lowcountry; Attn: Jaime Dailey-Vergara; P.O. Box 202; Beaufort, SC 29901.
