Volunteer opportunities

Beaufort International Film Festival
Needs volunteers to sell tickets, work as ushers and greeters during the upcoming film festival, Feb. 16-18. Must wear all-black clothing. To sign up, go to www.signupgenius.com/findasignup. Enter filmbeaufort@gmail.com as the organizers email account. For more information, email Michele Barker at decalverhall@yahoo.com. www.beaufortfilmfestival.com, 843-522-3196
Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island
Needs a wide variety of volunteers for multiple programs throughout the year. Background check and volunteer application are required. Call Micki Schiffman at 843-689-3646 or visit www.bgclowcountry.org/volunteer-2. Among the volunteer openings: Afterschool homework help: First through fifth grades, 3 to 4:30 p.m. and sixth through 12th grades, 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday during school year. One-on-one or small group assistance depending on situation. Volunteer may choose all or one of the days available. Personal orientation given. Also volunteers needed for Reading Buddies: Reading practice for kindergarten through third grade, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m Monday through Thursday by arrangement.
The Cancer Thrift Store of Beaufort
Needs ongoing volunteers to assist with sorting donations, organizing items in the store, light cleaning and general customer service. To sign up, visit the store at 129 Burton Hill Road, Ste. E, Beaufort, or speak with the store manager at 843-524-3100. Store hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteer hours are flexible. The Cancer Thrift Store’s mission is to help the local community, especially those battling cancer through financial, emotional and educational support. www.cancerthriftstore.com
Caring Neighbors
Needs volunteers to help Rose Hill residents with transportation, minor chores, maintenance, telephone check-ups or visits, meals when recovering from surgery or illness, pet care on a temporary basis and social outings. Driver’s license and auto insurance required. For more information and a handbook on volunteering, go to www.caring-neighbors.org and click on the “Get Involved” tab. 843-368-2096
Coastal Discovery Museum
Do you love history and nature? The museum is looking for an enthusiastic and welcoming personality to greet guests as they come into the museum. The museum also would like someone who would be comfortable with labeling and restocking store merchandise and ringing up sales in the register. Shifts are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers would be required to volunteer for two shifts per month. Contact Jennifer Stupica at 843-689-6767, ext. 222.
LowCountry Habitat for Humanity
Needs volunteers of all skill levels and interests for construction, in its ReStore, the office and to serve on various committees. Seeking individuals who can help train its partner families on topics such as finance and budgeting, legal issues, home maintenance and more. To learn more or to help, go to lowcountryhabitat.org or contact volunteer coordinator Lee at the office at 843-522-3500 or info@lowcountryhabitat.org.
Meals on Wheels Bluffton/Hilton Head
Needs delivery driver volunteers. Must have your own vehicle. To sign up or for more information, call 843-689-8334 or visit www.lowmow.org. Meals on Wheels provides regular and special dietary meals to those in need five days a week and 52 weeks a year.
United Way of the Lowcountry
Needs reading tutors throughout Beaufort and Jasper counties for its Read Indeed tutor program. The organization is currently tutoring kindergarten through third grade in 10 schools. Volunteers should have a love for children and reading. Its goal is to assist both school districts in getting all students reading on grade level by the time they reach the fourth grade. This tutoring occurs during the school day throughout the school year. Tutors can volunteer one day per week or multiple days if they wish for 1 to 2 hours each visit. Contact Bethany Marcinkowski, bethanym@uwlowcountry.org or 843-837-2000 for additional information or to sign up. www.uwlowcountry.org
