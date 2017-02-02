Why is the Demogorgon from ‘Stranger Things’ coming to South Carolina?

What do Godzilla, Jason Vorhees and Lando Calrissian have in common?
The iconic characters -- or at least the actors that portrayed them -- are coming to Rock Hill next month as part of a weekend-long pop culture convention.
The event, called Mad Monster Party, has traditionally been held each year in Charlotte, NC. This will be the first year South Carolina gets hosting duties.
Photo opps, autographs, Q&A panels and dozens of vendors have highlighted previous years’ events.
A few of the celebrity guests this year include the aforementioned stars (Haruo Nakajima, Kane Hodder and Billy Dee Williams, respectively) as well as Mark Steger (Stranger Things’ Demogorgon), Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster from the 60s TV hit show), Ricou Browning (the creature from the original Creature from the Black Lagoon), professional wrestler ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, and Bin Furyua (the title character in the hit Japanese show Ultraman).
Mad Monster Party is set for March 24-26 at the Hood Center, 375 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill. For more on tickets and the event schedule, click here.
