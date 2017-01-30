Palmetto Plant Eaters Club to meet Wednesday

The Palmetto Plant Eaters Club will be hosting Karla Yesika as its guest speaker at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
The meeting, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Lowcountry at 110 Malphrus Road in Bluffton. Yesika will be discussing vegan trophology (food combining) and how it healed her body and fuels her dance exercise.
Palmetto Plant Eaters is a PlantPure Nation pod group that meets monthly to educate and support plant-based eating.
Details: www.PalmettoPlantEaters.com
