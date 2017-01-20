Children’s Relief Fund hosting Valentine Dinner Dance

The Children’s Relief Fund is hosting its 21st annual Valentine Dinner Dance at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island in Shipyard Plantation, according to a news release.
An Evening of Love includes a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, dinner with show, music for dancing, and silent and live auctions featuring dozens of items. Tickets are $125 per person.
For information, reservations or sponsorships, contact Rose Fotia at 843-681-7668 or email rfotia333@yahoo.com.
The Children’s Relief Fund is celebrating its 25th year helping special needs children, and it has expanded to help special needs adults. CRF fulfills both tangible and intangible needs for families, providing funding for equipment such as wheelchairs; prosthetics and medical supplies; and financial support for physical, occupational, behavioral and speech therapies as well as life-enriching programs.
