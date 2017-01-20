Daddy-Daughter Dance set at Poseidon Rooftop Bar

Poseidon Rooftop Bar will hold its Daddy-Daughter Dance from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 4, according to a news release.
This year’s theme centers around “A Sweet Evening,” a Candy Land-inspired night. Dads and daughters are invited to dance, indulge at the candy bar and take photos at the selfie station. Whitney Boring will take professional portraits at the event.
Poseidon is also offering a dinner discount to those with Daddy-Daughter tickets. The dance is not limited to dads. Grandparents, big brothers and family friends are all invited.
Poseidon Rooftop Bar is located at 38 Shelter Cove Lane #120, Hilton Head Island.
Pre-sale ticket prices end at 6 p.m. Feb. 3. Pre-sale prices are $25 per couple, $10 for additional children. Tickets at the door are $30 per couple, $15 for additional children. Tickets are available online at www.islandreccenter.org or stop by The Rec Office at 20 Wilborn Road, Hilton Head Island.
Comments