Threat of storms postpones Bluffton Oyster Roast

The annual Bluffton Rotary Club Oyster Roast, initially scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to the threat of thunderstorms.
The event has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Bluffton Oyster Factory Park, 63 Wharf St., according to a club news release.
The roast will include all-you-can-eat May River oysters, chili, hot dogs, brats and fries. Soda, beer and wine will be available for an additional cost, according to a club news release.
Advance tickets cost $30 per person and $35 on the day of the event.
For tickets, call 843-815-2277 or visit www.blufftonrotary.org. Buy tickets in person at State Farm, 103 Buckwalter Place, Bluffton; Edward Jones, 38 Calhoun St., Unit 1, Bluffton; Litchfield Cabinetry, 53 Persimmon St., Suite 104, Bluffton; and at The Wine and Spirit Shop, 50 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island.
Anyone who has already purchased tickets and wants a refund will be given one, the release said.
