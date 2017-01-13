Dinosaurs to come alive this weekend in Savannah

Jurassic Quest has brought its collection of more than 80 animatronic dinosaurs to the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center on Hutchinson Island. Attendees can watch the lifelike recreations move, roar and walk. They'll even be able to play with baby dinosaurs. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, we took a peek behind the scenes as crew members assembled the dinosaurs. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, go to jurassicquest.com.