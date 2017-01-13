Dinosaurs to come alive this weekend in Savannah

Jurassic Quest has brought its collection of more than 80 animatronic dinosaurs to the Savannah International Trade & Convention Center on Hutchinson Island. Attendees can watch the lifelike recreations move, roar and walk. They'll even be able to play with baby dinosaurs. On Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, we took a peek behind the scenes as crew members assembled the dinosaurs. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, go to jurassicquest.com.
29th Festival of Trees opens in Beaufort

The 29th annual Festival of Trees opens on Dec. 1 and will run until Dec. 6 with all proceeds from the event going to benefit Friends of Caroline Hospice. In addition to showcasing decorated holiday trees, a yoga class will be held at the location on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. and they will host a Snow Day on Sunday Dec. 5 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Spreading the Word at Bluffton Village Festival

Distinct from the many vendors at the Bluffton Village Festival on Saturday, May 7, 2016, was Hilton Head's Dennis Matson — a member of The Gideons International since 1972 — who was handing out free copies of the New Testament in the middle of Calhoun Street. Here, he talks about his calling between handing out books to passersby.

