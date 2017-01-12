Jurassic lovers, get ready: ‘Ultra-real’ dinosaurs that move and breathe coming to Savannah

Ever wanted to pet a baby dinosaur? Or touch a breathing, moving T. rex towering over you?
You don’t have to travel back in time, but you should definitely head to Savannah this weekend.
For the first time ever, Jurassic Quest, an interactive, educational dinosaur exhibit, is coming to Savannah Jan. 14-15. The exhibit features 80 “ultra-realistic,” animatronic, life-size dinosaurs, fossil digs, dino rides, and more.
Did we mention you can play with adorable, interactive baby dinosaurs?
Or take a ride on a T-Rex?
The exhibit features true-to-life, paleontologist-designed animatronic dinosaurs that move and breathe like they would have millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is designed for dinosaur-lovers of all ages.
The event takes place at the Savannah International Convention Center. More details and ticket information here.
