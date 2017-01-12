Want all-you-can-eat oysters? Look no further

The Rotary Club of Bluffton will hold its annual oyster roast from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at Bluffton’s Oyster Factory Park.
The event will include all-you-can-eat May River oysters, chili, hot dogs, brats and fries. Soda, beer and wine will be available for an additional cost, according to a club news release.
Advance tickets cost $30 per person and $35 on the day of the event.
For tickets call 843-815-2277 or visit www.blufftonrotary.org. You can buy tickets in person at the Bluffton Oyster Factory, 63 Wharf Street, and at Heuser Ace Hardware, 29 Innovation Drive.
