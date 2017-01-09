Hilton Head Island, Bluffton students compete in American Legion oratory contest

A group of high school students from Hilton Head Island and Bluffton will compete in the American Legion High School Oratorical Program contest at 3 p.m. Saturday in the auditorium of the Boys & Girls Club, 151 Gum Tree Road, Hilton Head Island.
“Each competitor will speak for eight to 10 minutes about an aspect of the U.S. Constitution and what it represents in regards to the personal duties and obligations of citizens,” according to a news release from contest sponsor, American Legion Post 49.
The winner of Saturday’s contest will receive $300 and the opportunity to compete against other winners from the region, and potentially the nation, the release said.
About $138,000 in scholarships will be awarded to state and national winners. The national winner will win a $18,000 scholarship, the release said.
Saturday’s contest is open to the public.
