John Frazier and his band heading to Roasting Room

John Frazier will perform at Roasting Room Lounge in Bluffton on Jan. 7 as part of the band’s tour for its new CD, “Some People Change,” according to a news release.
Frazier plays mandolin, guitar and fiddle and has toured and played with film and comedy legend Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers.
The show starts at 8 p.m., and you must be 21 to attend. The cover charge is $10. Proceeds from this tour will go to The Children’s Miracle Network.
For more information on the band, go to frazierbandmusic.com.
Comments