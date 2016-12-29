Local Events

December 29, 2016 11:35 AM

John Frazier and his band heading to Roasting Room

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

John Frazier will perform at Roasting Room Lounge in Bluffton on Jan. 7 as part of the band’s tour for its new CD, “Some People Change,” according to a news release.

Frazier plays mandolin, guitar and fiddle and has toured and played with film and comedy legend Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers.

The show starts at 8 p.m., and you must be 21 to attend. The cover charge is $10. Proceeds from this tour will go to The Children’s Miracle Network.

For more information on the band, go to frazierbandmusic.com.

