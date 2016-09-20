Suicide prevention walk set Oct. 16 at Hilton Head’s Jarvis Creek Park

The 7th annual Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention and awareness will be held Oct. 16 at Jarvis Creek Park on Hilton Head Island.
Registration and check in will begin at noon. There will be speakers, food and music provided by Jon Bruner followed by the walk around the park.
Participants can bid on items, trips, dinners and golf at a silent auction. There will also be a putt putt for prevention and face painting for children.
All proceeds benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
To register, visit afsp.org/hiltonhead.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
