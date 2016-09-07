How Beaufort County will remember 9/11

Members of our community will gather in various ways to remember the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks.
As the 15th anniversary of 9/11 nears, here’s how Beaufort County is marking the occasion.
This list is organized by event date and will be updated throughout the week. If you are organizing an event, let us know by emailing newsroom@islandpacket.com.
Sept. 9
• JROTC flag raising ceremony, 8 a.m. Friday, Bluffton High School
The Bluffton High School Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps will hold a ceremony to remember the victims of the attacks.
• Commemorative assembly, 9 a.m. Friday, M.C. Riley Elementary School
Students will gather at Michael C. Riley Elementary School and Early Childhood Center to sing patriotic songs and share literature and art inspired by the school’s “American Pride Week.” Special guests include members of the Bluffton Fire and Police Departments. There will be a special musical performance by Beaufort County School employee Lalie Mole, teacher assistant and Navy veteran.
Sept. 11
• Retired first responders: Day of Remembrance, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Hudson’s restaurant (charter boat docks)
The public is invited to attend Sunday’s ceremony — which will conclude with a wreath being placed on the waters of Skull Creek — off Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island. For more information, contact Jack McDonnell, retired New York City Fire Department battalion chief, at 917-952-0926 or denjack28@yahoo.com.
• The Exchange Club of Beaufort honors first responders, 7 p.m. Sunday, Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort
The Exchange Club of Beaufort will honor a police officer, firefighter and paramedic for their life-saving work at Sunday’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
Comments