Local retired first responders to remember victims of 9/11 attacks

A group of retired first responders will gather to remember the thousands of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and mark the 15th anniversary of the tragedy.
The Day of Remembrance is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the charter boat docks next to Hudson’s restaurant off Squire Pope Road on Hilton Head Island. The public is invited.
A flowered wreath will placed on the waters of Skull Creek at the conclusion of the ceremony.
For more information, contact Jack McDonnell, retired New York City Fire Department battalion chief, at 917-952-0926 or denjack28@yahoo.com.
