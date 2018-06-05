Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 5, 2018

June 05, 2018 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

With your lunar low cycle beginning this afternoon, it is time to wrap up any outstanding business. You may find yourself running out of energy a the day wears on, so try to get an early start if possible. Spend the evening resting and recharging your spiritual batteries. With your ruler preparing to go retrograde in less than a month, you need your strength.

Lucky Number

224

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Yesterday's developments continue to concern you. Whatever has transpired, you must see it through if you are to realize positive results. Compromise is necessary even if it seems impossible; give a little and wait to see the reaction. By this evening, you will be ready to relax with a few sympathetic and comforting friends. After all, friendship and love is all there really is.

Lucky Number

309

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Moon and Pluto are at odds today... and to avoid coming undone you may need to take a few precautions. For starters, avoid alcoholic beverages now and for the next week or so. You may need to have your wits about you. It may be rather hard to distinguish between your insecurities and the very real dangers that you could be facing. Move slowly and be strong.

Lucky Number

422

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Once the day is under way, you will realize how bright your future really is. With the Moon entering Pisces and your ninth house of travel, education and religion, many of you will feel reborn. Take the time to try something new and to look at the world from someone else's perspective. Chances are you will see how blessed you truly are.

Lucky Number

329

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Leo

July 23-August 22

Many of you are still reeling from yesterday's events so try to center yourself this morning. The main focus for the next few days will be your career and status, which is in a state of change. Whether these changes are for better or for worse is really up to you and how you choose to respond to what the universe sends you. Have faith and have courage, dear Leo!

Lucky Number

785

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The changeable Moon passes from your sixth house of service to your seventh house of partnerships, making this a time for working with others. Even if you prefer working alone, the input of others can benefit you. Be sure to understand the expectations others have of you and make your expectations of others quite clear. Make time for your most significant other this evening.

Lucky Number

150

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Libra

September 23-October 22

After today, you will have the opportunity to get your battered scales back in alignment. Until then, you will have to concentrate on keeping your moods in check. One moment you could be madly in love and the next you could be on the war path. Imagine that you are in labor, giving birth to the most creative energy in your life. Breathe in, breathe out... breathe in, breathe out.

Lucky Number

818

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Even if you start the day ready to do battle, by late in the day you should feel the pressure easing. By evening, the Moon crosses into pleasing Pisces and your fifth house of pleasure and creativity, putting you in the mood for fun. This can be one of the most pleasant nights of the year as romance, partnership and joy are favoured. You can breathe a great big sigh of relief!

Lucky Number

683

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Some of you will feel like you are clearing the debris from a storm as the Moon spends a few last hours gliding through your third house of communication. It will be easier to clear up misunderstandings, but resentment may linger. If you need help, look to your siblings and neighbors as allies. You've made it over this last hurdle, so pick yourself up and keep going!

Lucky Number

279

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

After a rocky start to the day, in the evening you will start to notice some improvements. Comfort yourself by knowing that everyone is affected in one way or another by all the cosmic tension; most of your problems are probably coming from having had a bit too much fun lately. Once the Moon slips into gentle Pisces, you will be ready to talk about making positive changes

Lucky Number

834

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You may need to focus your energies on making a living, as the changing Moon enters your second house of personal finances. With clever Mercury on your side, you can hardly go wrong in the money department. However, you may find that it is easy to spend money just as quickly as you make it, so try to be aware of the flow of cash in your life.

Lucky Number

577

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Pisces

February 19-March 20

The flattering Moon enters your first house of personality, giving you added energy. You can be a shining star if you so desire, so stop being a wallflower and come out into the sunshine. There is no question that you have been working very hard to improve your public standing, so go ahead and take a bow. I know you are humble, but you should be proud of your accomplishments.

Lucky Number

543

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

