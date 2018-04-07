Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, April 7, 2018

April 07, 2018 05:26 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

You won't be satisfied with brief or abridged explanations today, and only a detailed account will do. You're likely to be mentally active and inquisitive, so take advantage of it. There are some subjects you've been wanting to explore in more depth and today is a good time to begin. As a result, there could become a rich and rewarding area of expertise for you that could lead to as yet, unimagined adventures.

Lucky Number

657

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You seem to be glowing with personal appeal and animal magnetism right now. A social engagement may turn out to be more exciting than you expected; you could be asked for your phone number more than once today, and it won't be for telephone marketing purposes! If you're single, weigh things up carefully: are you heading for true love or trouble? Whatever - just have fun!

Lucky Number

534

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Gemini

May 21-June 21

No one will be able to pull the wool over your eyes today as you can see through any masks or excuses with heightened perception. Chances are there'll be someone close who you need to sort something out. with. As you are in good spirits for such an encounter, don't waste the opportunity, because the other person may try to avoid the crunch. You'll no doubt find a way to avoid their avoiding with skill!

Lucky Number

952

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Pressure builds in your life as retro Mercury and warlord Mars are stimulated today; Saturn and Pluto are getting ready to turn retro too, so hang on to your hat! Problems with your friends and associates will become apparent; try not to get pulled into any power struggles. Business matters may be giving you an ulcer, so maybe you should step back for a moment. Sure, we all need a little cash, but money really isn't everything.

Lucky Number

722

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

An agitated atmosphere surrounds you today. Another's troubles are spilling over and causing grief, but you may get caught up in the slipstream of the drama. The very self-absorption of the person who is the source of the dramas will ensure that you know exactly what their problem is. Your problem is you're likely to get so involved that it's you who ends up losing your cool, not source of the upheavals.

Lucky Number

173

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're likely to be particularly clear headed today and able to swiftly penetrate to the heart of any matter, without time wasting detours. You'll express yourself and your ideas very succinctly, and chances are people will be coming to you for advice, and for your problem solving abilities. Be honest, but tactful at the same time.

Lucky Number

473

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Libra

September 23-October 22

Uh-oh... The passing Moon sets off a chain reaction in your life as Saturn and Pluto get ready to turn, and you may not like the results. Frankly, I'm a little bit concerned about you and I hope you'll let us know how things work out. Because retro Mercury, punchy Mars and serious Saturn are involved, just about anything could happen. At least Venus is having some fun, so that takes the pressure off.

Lucky Number

423

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Many Scorpions will be easily agitated with Mars under pressure today. Venus in your seventh house stirs up competitors as well as lovers, so even though the atmosphere is sexy as, don't be surprised if you feel as though you are being pitted against another human today. It's important to avoid responding to others as though they are images from your past. Don't take out past hurts and frustrations out on a stand-in for the true perpetrator.

Lucky Number

474

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your creative powers will serve you well today, especially if you have to think quickly on your feet. This is a wonderful day to participate in your favourite sport, so make time for whatever gets your blood pumping. Spending time with your children will also be rewarding, as they can help you remember the wonder and awe of your own childhood. Financial and career matters may be a pain, so put off business until tomorrow.

Lucky Number

107

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Many Sea Goats will be feeling the pressure as dark Pluto stations in your sign, and as Saturn prepares to turn retrograde there too. If you've spent more than you should, you are likely to feel it now. This is not a good time to take any financial risks, so don't even think about playing around with your investments. Wait until a more propitious time.

Lucky Number

584

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You're still very home oriented today - renovating, tidying up, planting trees or just entertaining. It may leave your wallet a bit lighter than you'd planned, but any domestic project you undertake now will bring much enjoyment in the future. Let's hope it's just a more expensive bottle of wine than usual, rather than a new home that you overspend on! Either way, you'll have fun doing it.

Lucky Number

667

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Fish may experience a psychic overload as the planets clash today. Try not to let the bad energy of others affect you. This is a good time to fortify yourself with prayer and meditation, which can help you withstand the negative energy than may be unleashed now. Surround yourself with positive people and things to avoid being caught up in the drama.

Lucky Number

797

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

