Horoscopes for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Aries
You won't be satisfied with brief or abridged explanations today, and only a detailed account will do. You're likely to be mentally active and inquisitive, so take advantage of it. There are some subjects you've been wanting to explore in more depth and today is a good time to begin. As a result, there could become a rich and rewarding area of expertise for you that could lead to as yet, unimagined adventures.
Lucky Number657
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
You seem to be glowing with personal appeal and animal magnetism right now. A social engagement may turn out to be more exciting than you expected; you could be asked for your phone number more than once today, and it won't be for telephone marketing purposes! If you're single, weigh things up carefully: are you heading for true love or trouble? Whatever - just have fun!
Lucky Number534
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCapricorn
Gemini
No one will be able to pull the wool over your eyes today as you can see through any masks or excuses with heightened perception. Chances are there'll be someone close who you need to sort something out. with. As you are in good spirits for such an encounter, don't waste the opportunity, because the other person may try to avoid the crunch. You'll no doubt find a way to avoid their avoiding with skill!
Lucky Number952
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Pressure builds in your life as retro Mercury and warlord Mars are stimulated today; Saturn and Pluto are getting ready to turn retro too, so hang on to your hat! Problems with your friends and associates will become apparent; try not to get pulled into any power struggles. Business matters may be giving you an ulcer, so maybe you should step back for a moment. Sure, we all need a little cash, but money really isn't everything.
Lucky Number722
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
An agitated atmosphere surrounds you today. Another's troubles are spilling over and causing grief, but you may get caught up in the slipstream of the drama. The very self-absorption of the person who is the source of the dramas will ensure that you know exactly what their problem is. Your problem is you're likely to get so involved that it's you who ends up losing your cool, not source of the upheavals.
Lucky Number173
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
You're likely to be particularly clear headed today and able to swiftly penetrate to the heart of any matter, without time wasting detours. You'll express yourself and your ideas very succinctly, and chances are people will be coming to you for advice, and for your problem solving abilities. Be honest, but tactful at the same time.
Lucky Number473
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Libra
Uh-oh... The passing Moon sets off a chain reaction in your life as Saturn and Pluto get ready to turn, and you may not like the results. Frankly, I'm a little bit concerned about you and I hope you'll let us know how things work out. Because retro Mercury, punchy Mars and serious Saturn are involved, just about anything could happen. At least Venus is having some fun, so that takes the pressure off.
Lucky Number423
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
Many Scorpions will be easily agitated with Mars under pressure today. Venus in your seventh house stirs up competitors as well as lovers, so even though the atmosphere is sexy as, don't be surprised if you feel as though you are being pitted against another human today. It's important to avoid responding to others as though they are images from your past. Don't take out past hurts and frustrations out on a stand-in for the true perpetrator.
Lucky Number474
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
Your creative powers will serve you well today, especially if you have to think quickly on your feet. This is a wonderful day to participate in your favourite sport, so make time for whatever gets your blood pumping. Spending time with your children will also be rewarding, as they can help you remember the wonder and awe of your own childhood. Financial and career matters may be a pain, so put off business until tomorrow.
Lucky Number107
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
Many Sea Goats will be feeling the pressure as dark Pluto stations in your sign, and as Saturn prepares to turn retrograde there too. If you've spent more than you should, you are likely to feel it now. This is not a good time to take any financial risks, so don't even think about playing around with your investments. Wait until a more propitious time.
Lucky Number584
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
You're still very home oriented today - renovating, tidying up, planting trees or just entertaining. It may leave your wallet a bit lighter than you'd planned, but any domestic project you undertake now will bring much enjoyment in the future. Let's hope it's just a more expensive bottle of wine than usual, rather than a new home that you overspend on! Either way, you'll have fun doing it.
Lucky Number667
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
Fish may experience a psychic overload as the planets clash today. Try not to let the bad energy of others affect you. This is a good time to fortify yourself with prayer and meditation, which can help you withstand the negative energy than may be unleashed now. Surround yourself with positive people and things to avoid being caught up in the drama.
Comments