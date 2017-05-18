Horoscopes

May 18, 2017 5:26 AM

Horoscopes for Thursday, May 18, 2017

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

People are a law unto themselves today, being contrary and unpredictable, and all you can do is let them get on with it. You might also see a surprising side to someone you thought you knew well, which just goes to show that we are all multi-faceted. You're also revealing new character traits to everyone today, even if you aren't aware of it.

Lucky Number

546

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Loved ones are hard to handle today because they refuse to do what you ask. It's a very trying experience but there doesn't seem to be much you can do about it. You might also see a new side to a certain person now, perhaps when they talk abut something that's very important to them which you knew nothing about until now.

Lucky Number

805

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Try as you might, you won't be able to convince a certain person to see things from your point of view today. They're far too busy letting you know that they're an individual in their own right and they won't be tied down by you. The more you push them, the more they'll rebel, so try not to incite further displays of outrageousness.

Lucky Number

844

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Love could catch you by surprise today. You might be strongly attracted to someone who isn't your usual type at all but who makes your knees go weak all the same, or you could get caught up in an illicit relationship that's exciting because it must be kept a secret. If you're already involved with someone they'll need plenty of freedom today and won't appreciate feeling emotionally tied down. You need to let them off the leash for a short while!

Lucky Number

597

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Leo

July 23-August 22

Don't be afraid to voice your opinions today, even if you suspect that they aren't what everyone is expecting to hear. It's important to speak your mind, and there's no need to worry about treading on anyone's toes or sounding outrageous because that isn't very likely at all. If you're talking to someone, your conversation may take an unconventional turn that you weren't expecting.

Lucky Number

484

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Matters of the heart take an unexpected turn today. You might be strongly attracted to someone you've never looked at twice until now, or you could fall for someone who's much older or younger than you. If you're already involved in a relationship, either you or your partner will want to make it more exciting and spontaneous. Is this a suggestion that will go down well?

Lucky Number

860

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Libra

September 23-October 22

Is a relationship getting dull and predictable? If so, it's time to inject some spontaneity into it, preferably by doing things on the spur of the moment and taking a few risks. For instance, if you always spend Thursday nights at home, maybe you should go out for a meal for a change. There could also be a surprise in store when you realize you're attracted to someone who's totally different from your usual type.

Lucky Number

753

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Forget about following convention and saying what's expected of you today. Instead, have the guts to speak from the heart and say what you think, even if that means sounding unconventional or weird. So what? Let people think what they like about you. Besides, you could be pleasantly surprised when you discover that you've got some kindred spirits who agree with every word you say.

Lucky Number

432

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Watch out for a repeat performance where someone wanted to prove a point and show what a free spirit they can be. Today, they could get involved with someone who's in complete contrast to their own personality or who everyone decides is wildly unsuitable as a prospective partner. The more anyone protests about this, the more determined this person will be to follow their heart. So keep quiet!

Lucky Number

350

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

You've got some great ideas today. The question is whether you dare to put them into action. If you're hesitant about this it's because you suspect that your plans and opinions are too off-beat or unconventional, but are you sure that's true? Discussing them with people you trust could reveal a very different picture and make you realize that you've got your finger on the pulse. Have the courage of your convictions!

Lucky Number

701

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Watch out if you're going shopping, because you'll be tempted to splash out on impulse buys. This doesn't matter so much if you're feeling flush, but it could cause problems if you're supposed to be counting every penny. Whatever the state of your finances, you may buy items you don't need and possibly even won't like when you look at them again tomorrow.

Lucky Number

722

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Pisces

February 19-March 20

There's a clash today between the past and the present. Someone wants to dwell nostalgically on the good old days but someone else is determined to forget all that and only concentrate on the here and now. The trouble is that neither side will want to concede to the other person's point of view, leading to bad feelings and upsets. If you are one of these people, try not to be too entrenched in your own opinions.

Lucky Number

163

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

