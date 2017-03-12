Horoscopes for Sunday, March 12, 2017

Aries
It's a full-on day. With the full Moon glowing in your sector of work and health, be prepared for some stress, especially if you have a run-in with colleagues or subordinates. Even pets and other small animals will put you on your guard today, Rams! Resolve to eat healthy foods and take on a reasonable exercise and deep-breathing schedule, so that you can keep your cool.
Lucky Number685
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Taurus
The Full Moon in Virgo activates your fifth house of romance and pleasure, bringing your creativity to the surface. Most Bulls never lose their sense of wonder, but if you have, it is time to get back in touch with your inner child. All work and no play is lethal, so plan to have a sybaritic, not-a-care-in-the-world kind of day.
Lucky Number131
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
The Full Moon energizes Virgo, your fourth house of home and family, making you more than ready for a personal retreat. The stars favor spiritual and emotional healing now, so surround yourself with the people and things that make you feel whole. Pick up some flowers on your way home from work and enjoy a candlelit bath tonight.
Lucky Number646
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Cancer
The Full Moon in your third house of communication will help you express yourself more fully. In fact, you and your romantic partner, best friend or business partner should be able to read each other's minds as the Moon adds an undercurrent of psychic energy to the mix. This is a good time to get everything out in the open as a general good mood predominates.
Lucky Number684
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Leo
You can get a great deal accomplished through careful planning today. With the Full Moon in careful Virgo and your second house of personal finances, you'll want to know where you stand at the bank. Take a good look at what you owe and what you have incoming so that you may prepare accordingly. You'll have an opportunity to increase your income soon.
Lucky Number380
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
This can be one of the most delightful days of the year for you. SIt's the Full Moon in Virgo, so show off your creative talents and share ideas with your most exciting friends. Don't stay home and watch television unless you have no choice. If you are housebound this evening, why not invite your friends in for an evening of desserts and good conversation?
Lucky Number833
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
You may prefer solitude to company now with the Full Moon in your twelfth house of subconscious matters. You have entered your low lunar cycle, so don't push yourself too hard. Stress is likely to make you more susceptible to illness today, so protect yourself with plenty of rest and vitamin C. Turn in early tonight and let your soul breathe deep.
Lucky Number446
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
Friendship may be on your mind as the Full Moon in Virgo activates your eleventh house of friends and associates. You may find a friend needs your support during this time; conversely, if you need a shoulder to cry on, seek out a trusted pal. Sometimes it seems that no one understands you, but there is at least one person out there who understands you and likes you just the same.
Lucky Number685
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignCapricorn
Sagittarius
The Full Moon illuminates your tenth house of career and status, helping to bring attention to your standing at work and in the community. Most Archers prefer to keep a high profile and many are well-respected members of their communities. Do a good deed or two and it's sure to be noticed. There is nothing wrong with doing something right while everyone is watching.
Lucky Number892
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignScorpio
Capricorn
Get out there and strut your stuff as the Full Moon blesses your sense of adventure. Since your style and charm is the true definition of fashion, you are at least one or two steps ahead of the rest of the world. Don't be afraid to be yourself, even if you know that no one else is anything like you. The world would be boring if everyone were the same.
Lucky Number690
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
The Full Moon activates your eighth house of sex, money and power, placing the emphasis on your intimate relationships and the things you share with others. Unfortunately, there may be some confusion about who owns what and who owes what. Try not to let money arguments ruin the day.
Lucky Number987
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignCapricorn
Pisces
Compromise is important as the Virgo Full Moon activates your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today. You may not feel like cooperating, but it is in your best interests to do so. Even trying to get along with an enemy or competitor will benefit you in the long run. Do not allow anger and frustration to build up. Let off steam with vigorous exercise.
