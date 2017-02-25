Horoscopes for Saturday, February 25, 2017

Aries
Holey Doley, what a day! The cosmos has got up a head of steam, Aries, so make sure you keep your wits about you, especially in the work environment and the public arena in general. Developments have burgeoned at a deeper level, so expect the unexpected. Inspired moves score well, leading up to the New Moon, when issues that have been bugging you come to the surface. Rebuild those damaged bridges and make a fresh start.
Lucky Number551
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignCapricorn
Taurus
The cosmos focuses on your friendships, associations and income from career, as the energies stack up for the New Moon. There is stress on all forms of finances, particularly in shared ventures, credit, insurance and the like. You are reorienting your system of priorities now and so it's a good time to make a new start, especially with financial ventures that boost your prospects.
Lucky Number411
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignGemini
Gemini
Hothouse flowers will bloom today, as Mercury enters Pisces and the cosmos turns on the humidity. Metaphysical interests expand and broaden your views, awakening original thought and freeing you from conventional limitations. Your magnetic changes have a strong influence on others, especially in the career environment, but ideas expressed wrongly can create substantial opposition, especially from partners. Control irritability, as great things can be achieved, if you play your cards right.
Lucky Number673
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
Today is full of potential. Be ready to take on the challenges of the day. The mystical and transformative forces are working well, especially in the work environment, but also with regard to any health problems. Expect some major developments from afar, as your star is shining under the coming New Moon. This will be a wonderful lunation, one of the best, so prepare to move to a new level. Romantic potential is high.
Lucky Number343
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Leo
The focus turns to finance, so if you made a killing on the markets in the wee hours, you'll be scurrying off to the Bahamas to secure your millions. For most of us, however, it will have a financial flavor, but mainly one where sudden expenditures loom, or where bankers and taxpersons are unusually chatty. This is ominous, but you can make a brand new start tomorrow, thanks to the psychic New Moon.
Lucky Number998
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Unexpected upsets in relationships herald the coming New Moon. Even though things seem to have been running smoothly, there is so much going on at the moment that not even you can pin down all the details. Something may be going on behind the scenes that you don't know about, but whatever it is, it's likely to pop out now. Make a new start as Mercury enters Pisces by resolving disagreements with your partner and open conflicts of all sorts. Talk it through.
Lucky Number594
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
A sense of change is in the air, as you descend from your cloudy delights. Sudden issues develop with colleagues or subordinates, just when you though that the communication blocks had been overcome. Don't let it get to you. Clever solutions will occur to you if you use your imagination and trust your intuition. Stay away from snorting males, pawing the earth and rattling their emails, as your sensitivities are heightened.
Lucky Number530
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Scorpio
I suppose some of you managed to get to sleep last night, but if you did you missed an extraordinary flaming out of spirit. Some will have felt it in your dreams, even so. This is leading up to perhaps the most remarkable New Moon of the year for you, so be sure not to miss it in the whirl of planetary action that will bring inspiration, healing and splashes of genius, not to mention the most wonderful romantic connection. Grumpy old scorps will put this energy to work creatively, enjoy children, or focus on the money, but even they won't avoid it.
Lucky Number735
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
There will be a shift overnight, as the cosmos dances, zings and throws out messages, left and center. You have been very much set back on your own resources in recent months, but the galactic center has a purpose for you and this is the time when you can discover it. The cosmic mind is ready to rock, so roll with it. Remarkable potential can come forward in coming weeks, stimulated by the impending New Moon in your house of new beginnings.
Lucky Number682
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignSagittarius
Capricorn
Today will brighten your mind and give a very hopeful outlook, Capricorn. You are more confident and enterprising, so success can be yours. Others will be on your side. The stars favor new attachments, new friends and moving up the social scale. Powerful intellects and influential people will be approachable, especially in the local area. A powerful cosmic push is thrusting you forward. Get it all down in writing and be ready to work with friends to get your message out.
Lucky Number219
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Aquarius
The cosmos turns and twirls. dear Aquarius. Since you are by nature stable, this may not affect you so much as some others in the zodiac wheel, but even you will not fail to notice the whizzing energies as they hurtle past your ears. They could be annoying, so keep your temper. As Mercury enters Pisces your head is likely to be immersed in figures, but you should be aware that extraordinary developments are likely to cause you to reassess your ethical system.
Lucky Number264
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Pisces
The planetary forces are lining up for you, Pisces, as we lead up to your New Moon, the most wonderful moon of the year. A sparkling array of planets are leaping like young gazelles. Stunning changes are afoot, as your plans are turned around. Unexpected developments will alter how you respond and where you go. Things will unfold in the most remarkable way as your magnetic currents are realigned. Be prepared!
