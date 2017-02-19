Horoscopes for Sunday, February 19, 2017

1:40 'That's flak': Gen. Lloyd 'Fig' Newton on his first combat mission over Vietnam Pause

0:52 Ridgeland-Hardeeville bounces Loris, on to Lower State semis

1:20 Archaeologist on the origins of centuries-old canoe found near Daufuskie Island

1:57 Students on North Charleston bus arrested in tussle with police

0:52 Lowcountry residents: 'Immigrant' makes me think of family, roots

1:40 'Big business has found us': Addressing the traffic problem on Lady's Island

2:51 Gamecocks count down to postseason play

0:53 Chad Holbrook on Madison Stokes playing shortstop

1:19 New things you might see at USC's Founders Park this season