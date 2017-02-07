Horoscopes for Tuesday, February 7, 2017

Aries
Mercury the Cosmic Messenger moves into Aquarius, your eleventh house, so friends and avid discussion will be high on your list for the next three weeks. You can liven up your thinking and get a fresh view of your direction if you spend time talking. You may find yourself inspired to travel a new path or simply see better ways of doing things. Think laterally!
Taurus
Mercury moves into Aquarius, your tenth house today, so use the next three weeks to solve any work or career-related problems. Don't go down that stubborn bullish track if things aren't working -- try some brainstorming with your partner or family instead. There may be important exchanges with superiors that open doors and you are likely to receive unusual communications about a professional matter.
Gemini
Wise Mercury moves into Aquarius, your solar ninth house today so it's time to take a broader view of your situation. Step back and look at the big picture and incorporate new facts or ideas into your thinking. Expand your knowledge. You may receive interesting news from overseas or make new connections with foreign people or academics.
Cancer
Mercury moves into Aquarius, your solar eighth house now and the next three weeks bring discussions about money. For some Crabs, old problems will need to be dealt with and for others, a new scheme will be under consideration. Either way, a fresh approach will benefit and the trick is to see the situation in a new and different way. Don't take risks with money but do try new strategies.
Leo
Communicative Mercury hits your solar seventh house of marriage and open opponents today, making waves there over the next three weeks. You and partners or close associates will have a lot to say and someone around you is full of bright ideas. Listen! You and your nearest and dearest have a lot to discuss. Certainly you will get the best from the coming weeks if you engage in companionable discussion.
Virgo
Mercury, your life-ruler, moves into intelligent Aquarius and your solar sixth house, travelling there over the next three weeks, so it's time to get down to work. Make solid plans and put routines in place to achieve them. Be innovative. Refresh yourself by revitalizing your approach and looking at things in a different way. A change of personnel in the work place is in the frame. You may find a new solution to an old problem, healthwise.
Libra
Chatty Mercury moves into Aquarius and your solar fifth house, giving your creative side a lift over the next four weeks. You may think a different way about something, or you may see a problem from another angle. Try the lateral thought and the tangential solution. There will be interesting discussions. Some of you may be inclined to write to express thoughts or feelings.
Scorpio
As Mercury moves into Aquarius and your solar fourth house, communications in or about the home will be important. Take the time during the next three weeks to talk things over with loved ones, or take a different tack. Listen to the advice of friends if you're dealing with family problems. Siblings may visit. You'll sparkle with new ideas about your domestic environment.
Sagittarius
Talkative Mercury cruises into Aquarius and your solar third house today, brightening up the picture as far as ideas and communications are concerned. Excitement and sudden shifts of thinking arise as you encounter ideas from those around you. Extra travel is on the agenda and for some, there will be contact with siblings. A new plan begins to form.
Capricorn
Mercury the Master of Commerce now spends time in Aquarius, your solar second house over the next three weeks. New ideas and strategies about financial management will be in the air for discussion. Take the advice of others, especially those experienced in the field. Step back from your situation and see it from a different perspective.
Aquarius
Wise Mercury dances into your sign today, where his magical force will be active over the next three weeks. You'll have a lot to say for yourself. It's a time of activity and ingenuity that will keep you and your compadres on their toes. Embrace new ideas. Make sure you do some listening along with the talking, for others will have good ideas too. Siblings and short distance travel take up some of your time.
Pisces
Mercury slips into Aquarius and your twelfth house of secrets, stirring the pot behind the scenes over the next three weeks. Your thoughts take an inward turn as you immerse yourself in imaginative or spiritual endeavors. You could get off track with communications though, so be careful and clear with arrangements. There may be realizations about the past that come to light.
