Horoscopes for Saturday, January 21, 2017

Aries
You turn all of that external love you are giving so freely towards yourself today Aries, and either have one almighty retail therapy session or simply indulge in your favorite activity. You have such a healthy balance this week of knowing just how you feel, where you wish to be and how you feel about self, that this imposed time out for self is really just a thank you to you for all that you have achieved. It's great, enjoy it!
Lucky Number779
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
For those of you who have recently connected with an individual some distance away from you, or enjoyed a passionate holiday romance, this connection may take a step forward, becoming more intense and serious. For others who are not feeling the passion of romance, this is an exceptional energy with which to further your own cause without aggression, just calm logic and intellectual clarity.
Lucky Number178
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignPisces
Gemini
Oh yes, there is the energy here that you will possibly find a wonderful romantic connection! My gosh, the world of your dreams and the possible connection with those that have passed is so strong. Seek to explore the alternatives and monitor your dreams tonight as they may whisper important information that is relevant for you right now. I know, kooky, but give it a try and you may impress yourself. Make your case for a promotion or financial increase.
Lucky Number122
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignScorpio
Cancer
You have the gift of the gab today Cancer. Feel confident to show your talents in their strongest light. You are keen to help those who assist you so this is a great day for team activities. You are full of charm and wit so this is a very positive day to form new romantic connections. The energy also indicates that a casual connection has every possibility of becoming more permanent.
Lucky Number532
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Leo
Balance, dedication and stability are your aims but you will definitely find yourself attracted to unusual individuals and unique career options right now. The wonderful element of this energy is that despite the fact that you are aiming high it will be essential that your daily routine and all of your connections carry a deep compassion for the world and the people within it.
Lucky Number262
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
You are at your intellectual best today Virgo, dazzling those around you with your extensive knowledge on a vast array of subjects. You are loving and loyal, so those romantic connections of yours may develop into a more permanent commitment. Attached Virgo will feel quite devoted to their love.
Lucky Number420
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Libra
You are passionate and seek to attract new experiences and individuals. Your charms are mysterious and those around you just seem to want to get to know you better as you keep your deeper emotions to yourself. An interesting new individual may open a new opportunity for you.
Lucky Number571
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Scorpio
Any new romantic connections may take a surprising twist from casual to more permanent. You may find yourself discussing sharing a home together, or even marriage at this time. Some of you will even consider forming a business with your love - or that a business associate seems much more attractive than in the past. Quite the strong possibility to find love at work here.
Lucky Number401
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignScorpio
Sagittarius
You will desire to expand your circle of friends and find yourself drawn towards new situations in the hope of exploring new areas of communications. You are attracted to the unusual and may find you cross paths with people in your daily routine that you have not seen for years. If nothing else, you will have an amazing curiosity and quite the odd synchronistic moment today.
Lucky Number938
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
This is such a positive day to launch your business ideas to those that count, Capricorn. You are as cool as a cucumber and feel a natural flow between what you desire and how you feel things should appear. A great day to impress the bosses, the employment committee or that new client you so desperately wish to add to the books. The stars are also waving a bright red flag towards overseas connections, so broadening your horizon may also increase that bank balance!
Lucky Number623
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Aquarius
The day you have been waiting for all month Aquarius. Today, you are content in your own skin and see the light at the end of this tumultuous tunnel. You are enjoying the feeling of giving love and sensuality as well as receiving it in kind. The energy between your inner self and external expression is feeling a gentle freedom, so all avenues of your life feel open and released.
Lucky Number448
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignAquarius
Pisces
It is time to see and be seen, as you are a magnet to the opposite sex today. You feel in perfect harmony with self and this quality will find those around you drawn to your natural calm. An energy of sensuality and balance, singles who connect at this time will find this romance has long term potential whilst couples will simply relish a delicious evening of solitude in each others arms.
