Pence tweets thanks to Savannah residents and mayor following St. Patrick's Day Parade

Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Savannah yesterday was short and sweet, and he took time on his way out of the Hostess City to thank city residents and Mayor Eddie DeLoach.
"Karen & I were honored to walk with my mom Nancy in the Savannah #StPatricksDay Parade," the Vice President said in a tweet that was retweeted by the city of Savannah. "Thanks Mayor DeLoach for hosting us & grateful to all who turned out."
Pence watched the parade from city hall before briefly joining in it with his wife and his mother, WTOC reports.
On his arrival at Savannah's City Hall he was greeted with applause and gifts, including a green hat bearing the slogan "Make St. Pat's Day Great Again."
After arriving at City Hall around 10:20 and receiving his gifts, Pence watched the parade from the balcony, marched in it and greeted those in attendance before heading back to his plane to depart, the Savannah Morning News reports.
