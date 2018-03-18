Vice President Mike Pence, his wife and his mother were received with gifts, including a "Make St. Pat's Day Great Again" hat, on arriving at Savannah's City Hall Saturday morning. City of Savannah Michael Olinger
Vice President Mike Pence, his wife and his mother were received with gifts, including a "Make St. Pat's Day Great Again" hat, on arriving at Savannah's City Hall Saturday morning. City of Savannah Michael Olinger

Holidays

Pence tweets thanks to Savannah residents and mayor following St. Patrick's Day Parade

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

March 18, 2018 04:21 PM

Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Savannah yesterday was short and sweet, and he took time on his way out of the Hostess City to thank city residents and Mayor Eddie DeLoach.

"Karen & I were honored to walk with my mom Nancy in the Savannah #StPatricksDay Parade," the Vice President said in a tweet that was retweeted by the city of Savannah. "Thanks Mayor DeLoach for hosting us & grateful to all who turned out."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pence watched the parade from city hall before briefly joining in it with his wife and his mother, WTOC reports.

On his arrival at Savannah's City Hall he was greeted with applause and gifts, including a green hat bearing the slogan "Make St. Pat's Day Great Again."

After arriving at City Hall around 10:20 and receiving his gifts, Pence watched the parade from the balcony, marched in it and greeted those in attendance before heading back to his plane to depart, the Savannah Morning News reports.

  Comments  