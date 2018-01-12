Wikimedia Commons
Here’s when it will be free to visit Fort Pulaski, starting this weekend!

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

January 12, 2018 12:17 PM

Looking for something to do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? Why not check out a historic Civil War fort? Admission to Fort Pulaski outside Savannah will be free on Monday, and a few other days throughout 2018, according to a release from the fort.

If you miss free admission on Monday, your next opportunity will be on Sunday, Feb. 11, during the Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday, the release said.

On Saturday, April 21, the park will drop its entry fees for the first day of National Park Week, according to the release. National Public lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 22 and Veterans Day on Sunday, Nov. 11 will be free as well.

Union troops seized control of Fort Pulaski in 1862 after a siege in which only one Union soldier was lost according to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

Under Union control, it served as a prisoner of war camp for over 500 Confederate soldiers, according to the Fort’s website, and also served as a refuge for escaped slaves, who were declared free upon their entrance to the fort.

For more information about Fort Pulaski, visit the website at nps.gov/fopu or call them at (912) 786-8182.

