Hilton Head rings in 2018 at Harbour Town

A steady drizzle didn’t keep a sizeable crowd from gathering at Harbour Town on Sunday night to celebrate the coming of 2018 with the New Year's Eve ball drop from the top of the Harbour Town Lighthouse.
There were two drops: one at 7 p.m. for families and a second one scheduled for midnight.
At the early bird drop, a drizzle fell as attendees, many with umbrellas, walked around looking at the decorated boats in the yacht basin and enjoyed food, entertainment and live music by The Nice Guys.
As 7 o’clock approached, the crowd congregated beneath the lighthouse to hear a few words from Sea Pines Resort president Steve Bidwell. “Who’s ready for 2018?” he asked. “It’s going to be a fantastic year.”
Next, RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing mascot Sir William Innes spoke -- and joked that the weather reminded him of summer back home in Scotland -- before the countdown began and the giant Heritage tartan ball descended to ring in the new year amidst cheers and the tooting of party horns.
