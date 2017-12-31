Hilton Head rings in 2018 at Harbour Town

More Videos

Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town 0:48

Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town

Pause
This is what Hilton Head beachgoers remember most from 2017 2:27

This is what Hilton Head beachgoers remember most from 2017

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Powerball Drawing for Saturday, Dec. 30 0:55

Powerball Drawing for Saturday, Dec. 30

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report 1:25

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? 0:42

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend 2:43

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend

  • Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town

    Hilton Head's Harbour Town held two ball drops on New Year's Eve, this is the early bird ball drop, held in drizzling rain at 7 p.m. A second drop was scheduled for midnight.

Hilton Head's Harbour Town held two ball drops on New Year's Eve, this is the early bird ball drop, held in drizzling rain at 7 p.m. A second drop was scheduled for midnight. Jay Karr Staff video
Hilton Head's Harbour Town held two ball drops on New Year's Eve, this is the early bird ball drop, held in drizzling rain at 7 p.m. A second drop was scheduled for midnight. Jay Karr Staff video

Holidays

Hilton Head rings in 2018 at Harbour Town

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

December 31, 2017 09:18 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A steady drizzle didn’t keep a sizeable crowd from gathering at Harbour Town on Sunday night to celebrate the coming of 2018 with the New Year's Eve ball drop from the top of the Harbour Town Lighthouse.

There were two drops: one at 7 p.m. for families and a second one scheduled for midnight.

At the early bird drop, a drizzle fell as attendees, many with umbrellas, walked around looking at the decorated boats in the yacht basin and enjoyed food, entertainment and live music by The Nice Guys.

As 7 o’clock approached, the crowd congregated beneath the lighthouse to hear a few words from Sea Pines Resort president Steve Bidwell. “Who’s ready for 2018?” he asked. “It’s going to be a fantastic year.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Next, RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing mascot Sir William Innes spoke -- and joked that the weather reminded him of summer back home in Scotland -- before the countdown began and the giant Heritage tartan ball descended to ring in the new year amidst cheers and the tooting of party horns.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town 0:48

Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town

Pause
This is what Hilton Head beachgoers remember most from 2017 2:27

This is what Hilton Head beachgoers remember most from 2017

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

Powerball Drawing for Saturday, Dec. 30 0:55

Powerball Drawing for Saturday, Dec. 30

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report 1:25

Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:28

Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:41

There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated)

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? 0:42

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend 2:43

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend

  • Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town

    Hilton Head's Harbour Town held two ball drops on New Year's Eve, this is the early bird ball drop, held in drizzling rain at 7 p.m. A second drop was scheduled for midnight.

Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town

View More Video