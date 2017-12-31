Hilton Head rings in 2018 at Harbour Town

More Videos 0:48 Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town Pause 2:27 This is what Hilton Head beachgoers remember most from 2017 0:53 No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:55 Powerball Drawing for Saturday, Dec. 30 1:25 Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report 1:05 From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 0:28 Beaufort High announces former NFL player as new football coach to team 0:41 There's a new community planned for this part of Hilton Head (And it might be gated) 0:42 Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? 2:43 'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town Hilton Head's Harbour Town held two ball drops on New Year's Eve, this is the early bird ball drop, held in drizzling rain at 7 p.m. A second drop was scheduled for midnight. Hilton Head's Harbour Town held two ball drops on New Year's Eve, this is the early bird ball drop, held in drizzling rain at 7 p.m. A second drop was scheduled for midnight. Jay Karr Staff video

