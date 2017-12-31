Watch the tartan ball drop to ring in 2018 at Harbour Town

Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville has been lighting up the Lowcountry with his "Christmas car," with the hope that he'll make people smile a little more this holiday season. But is his way of spreading holiday cheer illegal?
The holiday season is a time for good food and spending time with loved ones, and that usually includes your pets. Before you feed them the delicious food from the table, make sure to watch our video to find out if that food could hurt your pet.
The annual Holiday Toy Ride for The Deep Well Project will be rolling out at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. If you have a motorcycle and want to share some Christmas cheer among the local youth, this is the event for you.
Brandon Wooden, a 23-year-old who grew up in Bluffton, has covered his car with around 1,000 Christmas lights. He's been spotted driving around Beaufort and Jasper counties — and he just wants to spread holiday cheer.
Hilton Head Island firefighters put up their annual Christmas light display at Fire Rescue Station 3 — located at 534 William Hilton Parkway. Want to see it for yourself? Drivers can take a lap (or several) around the firehouse; there's no charge. Don't forget the Christmas music!
Planning to get a live Christmas tree this year? Everyone has their own ideas about what the perfect tree is, but if you follow these tips from the owners of A&A Christmas Tree Farm you should be well on your way to choosing an amazing tree.
The holidays are known for getting together with family and loved ones and sharing a good meal. While pets are certainly considered to be a part of the family, they shouldn't eat the foods that may grace your table. Watch to find out why.