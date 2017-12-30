Holidays

The year that was: Hilton Head beachgoers take a look back at 2017

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

December 30, 2017 04:38 PM

What personal memories will you take away from 2017? With the year near its end, and the new year of 2018 rapidly approaching, we asked that question of beachgoers at Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach Park on Saturday.

The responses were varied.

One man recounted a near death experience, while a couple celebrates having their children, both in the Army, stationed nearby, and a man from Buffalo, N.Y., said he will always remember the drive to Hilton Head in which he was caught up in the 60-inch snowstorm on Christmas day in Erie, Penn.

To share all of their experiences, watch this video.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This is what Hilton Head beachgoers remember most from 2017

    With 2018 just around the corner, we asked visitors to Hilton Head's Coligny Beach Park to share their strongest personal memories from 2017. Here's what they said.

This is what Hilton Head beachgoers remember most from 2017

This is what Hilton Head beachgoers remember most from 2017 2:27

This is what Hilton Head beachgoers remember most from 2017
No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County
Bluffton man wants to spread holiday cheer with his Christmas car — but is it legal? 0:58

Bluffton man wants to spread holiday cheer with his Christmas car — but is it legal?

View More Video