The year that was: Hilton Head beachgoers take a look back at 2017

What personal memories will you take away from 2017? With the year near its end, and the new year of 2018 rapidly approaching, we asked that question of beachgoers at Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach Park on Saturday.
The responses were varied.
One man recounted a near death experience, while a couple celebrates having their children, both in the Army, stationed nearby, and a man from Buffalo, N.Y., said he will always remember the drive to Hilton Head in which he was caught up in the 60-inch snowstorm on Christmas day in Erie, Penn.
To share all of their experiences, watch this video.
Jay Karr: 843-706-8150
