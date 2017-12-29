Want a pic with the Bluffton-area Christmas car? Here’s where to get one Friday night

Despite earlier suggestions that the lights might be removed following a second traffic stop in less than two weeks on Thursday, the Bluffton-area Christmas car is still going strong, and those who want their picture with it will have their shot Friday night.
Brandon Wooden, the owner and decorator of the shimmering sedan, will be bringing the vehicle to Gearheads Garage on Goethe Road in Bluffton from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Wooden said the garage reached out to him and asked if he’d want to show the car, and he jumped at the opportunity.
“They approached me about it and I was like ‘yeah! Let’s do it! That will be awesome!’” said Wooden, who is enthusiastic about giving people the chance to take their pictures with the car in an environment where he won’t be hassled by police.
Following a brief Facebook flirtation with taking the lights off the car Thursday, Wooden has decided to leave the lights on the car until Jan. 1, so even if you can’t make it to Gearheads Friday night you still might be able to catch it.
Wooden said that there might be hot chocolate at Friday’s event, but that he wouldn’t be sure until late Friday afternoon.
The Christmas car has already brought joy to people throughout the area, to the point where a Go Fund Me campaign was established to pay a $232.50 fine for operating a vehicle with improper lighting.
The car also gained national noteriety when it was featured on CNN.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
