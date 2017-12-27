This favorite Hilton Head holiday display looked different this year. Here’s why

You might have noticed the Shelter Cove Towne Centre holiday light display wasn’t quite as colorful as in previous years, as the thousands of lights that normally draped over the road were missing.
That’s because the Dove Street Festival of Lights was replaced with a new event called “‘Tis the Season” after a three-year partnership with the Dove Street Founders ended last year, according to Roni Allbritton, a Towne Centre official.
“It was decided to bring a new and fresh approach to the holiday season at (Shelter Cove Towne Centre) this year,” Allbritton said in an email Wednesday. “This year we wanted to carry lights throughout the entire center.”
The canopy of lights over Towne Centre Drive was eliminated because it was a safety concern, Allbritton said. This season’s light display “changed from an eclectic array of lights to a more uniform version of colored and white lights covering all of the store fronts,” she said.
Wreaths, garland and lights were also displayed on store fronts and the center’s landscaping, she said. Holiday characters were spread throughout the center.
Holiday events such as movie nights, performances and visits from Santa also took place, but some were canceled because of bad weather, Allbritton said.
It’s unclear if “‘Tis the Season” will continue next year. Allbritton said Towne Centre officials will brainstorm 2018 holiday events after the New Year.
According to the Shelter Cove Towne Centre website, “‘Tis the Season” will run through Saturday. A portion of proceeds from the holiday events will benefit “People for Parks,” a nonprofit aimed at creating community support for public recreation and parks on Hilton Head.
