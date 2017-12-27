In this file photo, friends Nico Jackson, left, and Joseph Hood, have their picture taken next to a snowman statue at the Dove Street Festival of Lights, which is located at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island.
In this file photo, friends Nico Jackson, left, and Joseph Hood, have their picture taken next to a snowman statue at the Dove Street Festival of Lights, which is located at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island. File Staff photo
In this file photo, friends Nico Jackson, left, and Joseph Hood, have their picture taken next to a snowman statue at the Dove Street Festival of Lights, which is located at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island. File Staff photo

Holidays

This favorite Hilton Head holiday display looked different this year. Here’s why

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

December 27, 2017 03:43 PM

You might have noticed the Shelter Cove Towne Centre holiday light display wasn’t quite as colorful as in previous years, as the thousands of lights that normally draped over the road were missing.

That’s because the Dove Street Festival of Lights was replaced with a new event called “‘Tis the Season” after a three-year partnership with the Dove Street Founders ended last year, according to Roni Allbritton, a Towne Centre official.

“It was decided to bring a new and fresh approach to the holiday season at (Shelter Cove Towne Centre) this year,” Allbritton said in an email Wednesday. “This year we wanted to carry lights throughout the entire center.”

The canopy of lights over Towne Centre Drive was eliminated because it was a safety concern, Allbritton said. This season’s light display “changed from an eclectic array of lights to a more uniform version of colored and white lights covering all of the store fronts,” she said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Wreaths, garland and lights were also displayed on store fronts and the center’s landscaping, she said. Holiday characters were spread throughout the center.

Holiday events such as movie nights, performances and visits from Santa also took place, but some were canceled because of bad weather, Allbritton said.

It’s unclear if “‘Tis the Season” will continue next year. Allbritton said Towne Centre officials will brainstorm 2018 holiday events after the New Year.

According to the Shelter Cove Towne Centre website, “‘Tis the Season” will run through Saturday. A portion of proceeds from the holiday events will benefit “People for Parks,” a nonprofit aimed at creating community support for public recreation and parks on Hilton Head.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bluffton man wants to spread holiday cheer with his Christmas car — but is it legal?

    Brandon Wooden of Hardeeville has been lighting up the Lowcountry with his "Christmas car," with the hope that he'll make people smile a little more this holiday season. But is his way of spreading holiday cheer illegal?

Bluffton man wants to spread holiday cheer with his Christmas car — but is it legal?

Bluffton man wants to spread holiday cheer with his Christmas car — but is it legal? 0:58

Bluffton man wants to spread holiday cheer with his Christmas car — but is it legal?

6 Christmas foods you should never feed your pet 0:39

6 Christmas foods you should never feed your pet
Santa's elf got pulled over by a SC deputy. Here's what happened next 1:48

Santa's elf got pulled over by a SC deputy. Here's what happened next

View More Video