Holidays

Where to party on New Year’s Eve around Hilton Head and Bluffton

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

December 26, 2017 08:20 AM

Looking for a place to ring in the new year?

Whether you want a casual atmosphere or prefer something fancy, here’s the lowdown on some parties planned on Hilton Head Island and in Beaufort (plus a bonus for those who want to drive to Savannah).

Hilton Head Island

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Harbour Town

6 p.m. to 1 a.m. in Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island

Enjoy food, fun, entertainment and live music throughout Harbour Town, then count down the ball drop from the top of the Harbour Town Lighthouse. There will be two drops: 7 p.m. and midnight.

New Year’s Eve Bash at Poseidon

9 p.m. to midnight at The Rooftop Bar at Poseidon on Hilton Head Island

General admission: $25

Event includes a fancy red carpet, party favors, champagne specials and music from the B-Town Playaz and DJ Kaos. Watch the countdown to the New Year and dance the night away.

Beach House New Year’s Eve

8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Beach House on Hilton Head Island

Tickets: $100

Live music starts at 8 p.m. with C2 and The Brothers Reed opening for Cranford Hollow. There will be an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and a late-night slider bar. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Hilton Head Comedy Magic Cabaret

8:30 p.m. at Hilton Head Comedy Magic Cabaret on Hilton Head Island

Tickets: $75 per person, cash bar not included

Reservations are required for this event featuring live entertainment, a cash bar, door prizes, appetizers, desserts and party favors.

Bluffton

Bubbles and Bliss New Year’s Eve Celebration

7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton

Tickets: $300

Event includes jazz from the Howard Paul Band and a four-course dinner with wine pairings and an open bar, dancing with the Heather Hayes Revue, and a champagne toast at midnight.

Note: Montage Palmetto Bluff also plans a 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Children’s Night Out in the Mason Room with dinner, magicians, music and movies for $100 per child.

New Year’s Eve at Old Town Dispensary

7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Old Town Dispensary in Bluffton

Celebrate the New Year at this event featuring live music and a DJ.

Savannah

Up the Cup New Year’s Eve Celebration

2 p.m. to 1 a.m. along the riverfront in Savannah

This event includes live music, a countdown clock and fireworks over the river.

Know of other parties going on in Beaufort County? Email lwilson@islandpacket.com. This story may be updated.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG

