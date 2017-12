More Videos 1:21 Can you sing 'Jingle Bells'? See what happens when these Beaufort festival goers try Pause 0:39 Has a holiday wreath helped reduce fires on Hilton Head? Here are the numbers 0:54 Watch these boats light up the night during Beaufort's annual holiday boat parade 0:41 Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island 0:48 Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:40 Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations 0:39 Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 1:17 Volunteers line up to search for missing Mariah Woods 0:27 Saturday school? Watch time lapse as Hilton Head High students arrive Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Can you sing 'Jingle Bells'? See what happens when these Beaufort festival goers try We asked these people attending A Night on the Town in Beaufort on Friday night if they could sing the first verse of the Christmastime classic, 'Jingle Bells'. Here's what happened. We asked these people attending A Night on the Town in Beaufort on Friday night if they could sing the first verse of the Christmastime classic, 'Jingle Bells'. Here's what happened. Jay Karr Staff video

We asked these people attending A Night on the Town in Beaufort on Friday night if they could sing the first verse of the Christmastime classic, 'Jingle Bells'. Here's what happened. Jay Karr Staff video