Can you sing 'Jingle Bells'? See what happens when these Beaufort festival goers try

Robin Catiller was filming the annual fireworks display at Bogey Hills Baptist Church in St. Charles, Missouri, when things suddenly went horribly wrong. "Before they started the display they said sit back, relax and enjoy the show," she said. "Everything was going great and in an instant everything went bad. Children were separated from their parents and (it was) just mass confusion on everyone's face. Two children had minor injuries and it could of been so much worse. The grace of God was with us is all I can say." St. Louis news station KSDK reported a 6-year-old was transported to the hospital with minor burns following the incident, and one other person was also injured.