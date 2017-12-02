Santa Claus to spend a lot of time in Bluffton this December as a Fire District guest

Santa Claus isn’t just coming to town on Christmas, he’ll be touring Bluffton neighborhoods for several evenings leading up to the big night as a guest of the Bluffton Township Fire District.
Starting Monday, Dec. 4 and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 21, Santa will make his way along the main roads in a number of Bluffton developments, a Fire District release says.
The Fire District has even worked in make-up days for Santa in case of bad weather, according to the release, which could extend his time in the area to Saturday, Dec. 23 before a hasty return to the North Pole to make final preparations for Christmas.
Santa’s arrival will be heralded with flashing lights, sirens and Christmas music, said Fire District spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter.
“As always, we do our best to make it to as many places as possible,” said the release. “If Santa is not scheduled to come down your road please don't worry, he knows where you live.”
The Fire District will be showing Santa around the best routes to get through Bluffton from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on nights when he is out. since they will be trying to get to several neighborhoods he will not have time to stop and visit with children.
If Santa is not coming to you, you can still go to him, the release said, by visiting main roads at the locations listed below.
Monday, Dec. 4
All Joy, Brighten Oaks, The Bluestone, Bridge Point, Saw Mill Forest
Tuesday Dec. 5
The Gatherings, Old South Apartments, Old South Villas, South Pointe Trace, Heritage Lakes
Wednesday Dec. 6
Rivers End, Oldfield Mews, University Park
Thursday Dec. 7
Midpoint, Southern Oaks, Alston Park, Heritage at New Riverside
Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9
Weather Make Up Days
Monday Dec. 11
Island West, Parkside, Baynard Park, Eagles Point
Tuesday Dec. 12
Woodbridge, Towns at Buckwalter, Sandy Run, Edgefield, Arborwood, The Willows
Wednesday Dec. 13
Grande Oak, Cedar Lane, Mill Creek, Lawton Station, Palmetto Point
Thursday Dec.14
Rose Hill (both sides), Westbury Park, Shell Hall
Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday Dec. 16
Weather Make Up Days
Monday Dec. 18
Pine Ridge, The Farm, Fern Lakes, Pine Crest
Tuesday Dec. 19
Wellstone, Hidden Lakes, Bluffton Park
Wednesday Dec. 20
Crown at Old Carolina, Meadowbrook, Old Carolina, Windtree
Thursday Dec. 21
Old Towne Village, Pine Forest, Victoria Bluff
Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23
Weather Make Up Days
