Hilton Head Island firefighters put up their annual Christmas light display at Fire Rescue Station 3 — located at 534 William Hilton Parkway. Want to see it for yourself? Drivers can take a lap (or several) around the firehouse; there's no charge. Don't forget the Christmas music!

