Parents, want your child to hear from Santa? Talk to a Beaufort County firefighter.

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 22, 2017 02:27 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Beaufort County Fire Departments are full of people that know people. Important people. This year, they will help Beaufort County kids by making one of those important people a little easier to reach. Santa Claus.

Parents can bring their children’s letters to Santa to most Beaufort County fire stations, drop them in a special “Santa box,” and they’ll be on their way to jolly ol’ St. Nick!

Every fire department in the county is participating in the service, which began roughly six years ago with the Bluffton Township Fire District. Not every station has a Santa box, though.

In instances where your local station doesn’t have one, Bluffton Township Fire District spokesman Capt. Randy Hunter recommends going to the main station and dropping them off there.

Every fire station in Bluffton has the boxes.

Community fire departments began accepting letters Wednesday, and will continue until Friday, Dec. 15.

Any child who gets their letter in by then can be assured that not only will Santa read their letter, he will send them a personal reply.

Parents are asked to ensure that each child’s name and address is legible in their letters.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

