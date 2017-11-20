Don’t wait! This popular Lowcountry Christmas tree could be hard to find this year

More Videos 0:39 6 holiday foods you love but can kill your pet Pause 0:45 Would you let this Bluffton 'Demon Barber' cut your hair? 0:52 When it comes to Lowcountry Christmas trees, be choosy. 0:53 Will Hilton Head be the home of the world's largest meatball? Watch the weigh-in to find out 0:43 This Marine just became the first female mascot to graduate from Parris Island 1:01 Yemassee Police release dash cam video of high speed chase 1:41 Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 0:57 If you were wondering who all those bicyclists riding around Hilton Head Island were, we found out for you. 0:37 Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom Video Link copy Embed Code copy

When it comes to Lowcountry Christmas trees, be choosy. Milledge Morris, owner of The Family Tree Christmas Tree Farm on Lady’s Island, has been planting and selling trees since 1981. Morris has a variety of trees, five of which are grown at his farm. Here is a breakdown of trees that you’ll be able to find if you don’t wait till the last minute. Milledge Morris, owner of The Family Tree Christmas Tree Farm on Lady’s Island, has been planting and selling trees since 1981. Morris has a variety of trees, five of which are grown at his farm. Here is a breakdown of trees that you’ll be able to find if you don’t wait till the last minute. Drew Martin Staff video

