When you get tired of turkey (and you know you will), dig in to these holiday events

With the holiday season fast approaching — and with it a few days off from school — Beaufort County families looking for some festive activities and events have a long list from which to choose.
Whether its something athletic, something musical, something solemn or just something to fill some time the week of Thanksgiving and beyond, there’s likely to be an event that’s just right for you.
Activities:
South of the Broad River
Nov. 20 - 24
*No camp on Thanksgiving Day*
$20 per day or book the week in advance for $70. Ages 8+
Hilton Head Christian Academy, 55 Gardner Drive, Hilton Head Island
Hosted by Beaufort County Football Club
Nov. 23, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
397 Squire Pope Rd, Hilton Head Island
5 mile, 5K, or Fun Walk
▪ Thanksgiving Wagon Ride through the Sea Pines Forest Preserve
Nov. 21 – 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Nov. 22 – 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Nov. 23 – 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
Nov. 24 – 3 p.m. and 4:15 p.m.
Nov. 25 – 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.
$15 for adults, $12 for children 12 and younger - reservations required
Refreshments and cookies will be provided before the tour.
For more information, call The Sea Pines Resort Recreation Department at 843-842-1979 or go to seapines.com.
▪ Thanksgiving with Stan Smith at the Sea Pines Racquet Club
Nov. 23 - 25, 9 a.m.
Adults only; reservations required
Video analysis of your serve, stroke and strategy instruction, footwork and many practice drills with Smith, Sea Pines Resort’s touring professional, past champion of Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, and former U.S. Olympic men’s coach and his staff.
For more information, call 843-363-4495 or seapines.com.
▪ Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt in The Sea Pines Resort
Nov. 23, 9 - 11:30 a.m.
$25 per family, reservations are required before 5 p.m. Nov. 22
For more information or to make reservations, call 843-842-1979 or go to seapines.com.
▪ Stan Smith Thanksgiving Tennis Exhibition & Happy Hour
Nov. 24, 2:30 p.m.
Guests are encouraged to bring a canned good to benefit the Deep Well Project
Watch former No. 1 player in the world Smith in action at The Sea Pines Resort’s annual Thanksgiving Pro Tennis Exhibition. Receive valuable tips, enjoy complimentary refreshments and win prizes in the raffle.
For more information call 843-363-4495 or go to seapines.com.
▪ Gregg Russell Thanksgiving Concert
Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Free
Harbour Town, Hilton Head Island
The event is under the Liberty Oak in Harbour Town and features a Thanksgiving concert, as well as the official tree lighting of the Harbour Town Christmas tree.
Nov. 25
1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Rates vary based on activities.
The Sea Pines Resort, Hilton Head Island
Bring the family to Heritage Farm for an afternoon of fall activities, including caramel apples, games, crafts and more.
For more information, call 843-842-1979.
North of the Broad River
▪ Pre-Turkey Black Light Paint Night
Nov. 22, 7 - 9 p.m.
$35 (+tax) per person (10% military discount with military ID)
Creations and Libations 3B Market, Unit 1, Beaufort
Create black light paintings on canvas and dance your canvas dry. Paintings can be split into a “couples painting” for a special date night;
For more information or to make reservations, call 843.644.6434.
Church Services:
▪ Thanksgiving Service - First Church of Christ Scientist
Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 p.m.
4 Park Lane, Hilton Head Island
▪ Community Thanksgiving Service
Nov. 21, 7 - 8 p.m.
Lowcountry Presbyterian Church, 10 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton
Lowcountry Presbyterian, Lord of Life Lutheran, Campbell Chapel A.M.E., and Church of the Palms UM, gather in a Thanksgiving worship service
Kicking off Christmas:
▪ Community Christmas Tree Lighting
Nov. 25, 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Free
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, 14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island
Santa, Mrs. Claus and their trusty reindeer Rudolph will help kick off the holiday season at the town’s official Christmas Tree lighting on the Arts Center festival grounds. It features Christmas carols, holiday crafts, treats and a musical performance by the cast of “Newsies.” There’s a Holly Day Art Market with jewelry, art, crafts, and Christmas treasures by local artists. Activities for children include face painting, holiday crafts and photo opportunities with Santa. Hot chocolate, coffee, and BBQ will be available.
For more information, call 888-860-2787.
▪ Santa & Shopping Day at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina
Nov. 24, 11:00 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Shelter Cove Harbour
Specials and sales at the shops throughout the marina with music and kid’s activities, including a train and bounce houses. Santa arrives at noon on a fire truck.
For more information call 888-857-7221 or visit palmettodunes.com/sheltercove.
.If you are hosting a Thanksgiving or holiday related event that is open to the public the week of Thanksgiving and you don’t see it on the list, email jmcdonough@islandpacket.com with relevant details in order to add it.
